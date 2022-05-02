Moms helping moms in The Upstate during baby formula shortage

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Parents are struggling to find formula all over The Upstate.

This is on the heels of an Abbott recall. The company makes Similac, for example. Read their recall message here.

Moms have been sharing their woe’s on social media. Mother-of-two Emily Farmer had to reach out on social media for help.

“I went to the store every, single day. And if they had a can, I’m going to get it, but sometimes they don’t,” Farmer continues, “All the formula disappeared.”

FOX Carolina’s Tresia Bowles stopped by Publix, Walmart, and Ingles, in Clemson, to see what they shelves were looking like. There was limited stock. Some brands were there, others weren’t. The same goes for ordering online.

Miracle Ketterman has two, young children. She says it’s not as simple as making a switch, because her daughter has allergies. And going back to breastmilk is difficult after you’ve started formula-feeding.

“A lot of people are like: ‘Why don’t you just breastfeed?’ or ‘This is why you should breastfeed in the first place,’” Ketterman said, “A lot of people can, but some people cannot.”

After striking out at the grocery stores, the moms turned to Facebook groups.

Farmer says her baby has allergies as well. So, she buys a specific brand. She says when she called her grocery store, they told her they were out, but another mom, online, told her otherwise.

“I only got that can because someone on Facebook told me, ‘No I just saw it there. I was just there.’”

Groups like Mom Connection Upstate SC, Seneca SC Moms, Moms of the Five Forks/Simpsonville Area, and Moms in Greenville, SC, to name a few, started posting pictures of restocks in the area. Some even volunteered to grab extras for others who couldn’t get there before it’s gone.

Ketterman decided to step up.

“When I realized how bad the formula situation was getting, I was like, ‘Why don’t we do a formula drive?’ So, that’s what we’re doing,” said Ketterman.

Farmer says the groups are a life-saver and it takes a village, especially until things get better.

“I need women to help me out, because it’s hard to do it on your own. And, honestly, no one should do it on their own,” Farmer said.

You can donate to Ketterman’s group. Email her at: tidingsofjoyuphh@gmail.com. The tentative drive date is May 21.

MUSC reminds moms that if you can’t find your formula, don’t try to make your own. It can be dangerous.

