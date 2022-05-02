NC man pleads guilty to variety of child sex crimes

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man from Mill Spring was recently sentenced for multiple child sex crimes.

Deputies said 39-year-old Roger McIntosh pleaded guilty to the following charges on April 26, 2022.

2 counts of Statutory Rape of a Child under 15 years of age

2 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child

2 counts of Sex Act by Substitute Parent or Custodian

1 count of Statutory Sex Offense with Child under the age of 15

McIntosh was sentenced to a term of 166 to 260 months. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release and is never allowed to contact the victim.

Sheriff Tim Wright addressed the case saying, “as I have said before, the harming of a child is unfathomable and requires swift action by law enforcement and a District Attorney to prosecute to the fullest extent. We will continue to investigate and prosecute those who seek to harm our children.”

