NC man sentenced to life in prison following 2018 murder

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Walter Sidney Mitchell from Marion was recently convicted of First-Degree Murder.

According to officials, Mitchell was convicted by a McDowell County Jury in superior court on April 22.

In July 2018, deputies charged Mitchell with the death of Matthew Glenn Pressley. Deputies at the time said they arrived at the scene to find Pressley suffering from a fatal head wound.

“This was another great collaborative effort between agencies for a successful prosecution. I want to thank our detectives that worked diligently on this case along with members of the NC State Bureau of Investigation, stated Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.” “I also want to thank the District Attorney’s Office for their guidance, assistance, and successful prosecution of this case”

