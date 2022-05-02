New Chick-fil-A opening in Simpsonville to bring 100 jobs to community

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Simpsonville this week and bring new jobs to the community.

The restaurant said the Chick-fil-A will be located at 930 NE Main Street and will open Thursday, May 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

We’re told the new restaurant will employ approximately 100 full-time and part-time team members. Team members will be offered opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay, and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring, and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to open another restaurant in the community I was born and raised in,” said independent franchise owner and operator Matt Webber. “I am eager to continue building relationships in the community and provide development opportunities to my Team Members.”

