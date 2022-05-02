One airlifted to hospital following plane crash in Upstate

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Fire Department confirms that crews are responding to a plane crash near Wells Highway.

Crews were called to the area at around 6:56 p.m.

According to officials, the victim was unconscious when they were pulled from the wreckage. They added that they were airlifted to the hospital with significant injuries.

Officials said the plane landed about 20 yards from someone’s home. A nearby resident pulled the victim from the crash and treated them until emergency crews arrived.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.