Police arrest man who broke into tennis center, barricaded himself inside

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a concerned citizen’s call helped police catch a man breaking into the Aston Park’s Tennis Center early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Aston Park at 3:04 a.m. on May 2 to a report of a business breaking and entering, according to the department. When officers arrived, they found a broken window and could see a man inside the building.

We’re told officers gave the man verbal commands to exit the building but he refused to obey and barricaded himself inside the building. Patrol officers were eventually able to convince the man to exit the building and he surrendered without incident. No one else was inside the building.

Police said Damien Scott Belmonte was taken into custody and charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to property. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center Facility where he has a $15,000 secured bond.

