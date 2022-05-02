Police arrest two men for several shots fired in Laurens Sunday night

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department arrested two men after shooting several shots in Laurens Sunday evening.

Officers were called to First Street off of South Harper Street Extension for reports of shots being fired in the area. at 8:53 p.m. on May 1. Upon arrival, officers found an unoccupied white Chevrolet S-10 Blazer in a ditch. After investigating, officers learned three shots were fired from the rear window of the S-10. Officers then began looking for the driver and any potential victims of the shooting.

The department said officers were later informed of a home on the corner of South Harper Street Ext. and First Street that had been shot during the incident where the bullet went into the home and was lodged into a bedroom wall where the homeowner was sleeping. Thankfully, no one was injured at the home.

Witnesses told officers the accident began when the white S-10 had fired toward a group of people who were standing in the yard of a resident on Second Street. Officers were then told one individual who was standing in the yard fired back at the driver of the S-10.

Police said during the investigation, the department learned the driver of the S-10, Zikevious Rice, was located and arrested for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police also arrested Montrarius Dejeon Bailey, who was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of stolen property, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

We’re told both men are currently being held in the Johnson Detention Center and their bonds have been denied for attempted murder.

