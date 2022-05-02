SCHP: Driver in Greenwood County dies after running off road, flipping

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in an overnight crash after running off the road in Greenwood County.

The driver was heading north on Airport Road at 1:19 a.m. when they went off the right side of the road, hit a bridge guard rail, and overturned.

We’re told the driver died on scene and has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

