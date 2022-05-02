Advertisement

Star from ‘The Office’ to speak at Upstate university’s commencement

Andy Buckley
Andy Buckley(Lander University)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lander University announced that Andy Buckley, an actor from “The Office,” will give the keynote address at the school’s Spring Commencement ceremony on May 4.

Buckley is scheduled to speak at the 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. ceremonies held inside Finis Horne Arena. More than 435 graduates are expected to receive their degrees during the ceremony.

In addition to his role on “The Office,” Buckley has also appeared in “The Other Guys” and “Life as we know it.” For the last decade, Buckley has served as a financial advisor at a major bank.

According to school officials, guests must have a ticket before entering the arena. They added that doors will be locked 15-minutes before each ceremony starts.

