Summery heat this week, PM storms possible

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heat ramps up this week, with a chance for late day storms mainly Wednesday and Friday. Slightly cooler air arrives by the weekend.

Expect a mild night with lows down to 62 in the Upstate and 57 for the mountains Tuesday morning. Through the day highs will warm to 83-87 area-wide, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year!

Scattered showers and t-storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, then we’ll see a lull on Thursday ahead of a cold front that brings rain Friday. Rain will be more widespread on Friday, with late day storms possible.

We should slowly clear out for the weekend, but we may still have a few showers/storms possible on Saturday. Sunday looks dry for Mother’s Day!

