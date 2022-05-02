Teacher Appreciation Week 2022: Discounts, freebies, more

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s that time to celebrate and honor the educators who’ve dedicated their time to teaching the future generation.

Here is a list of some discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week here in the Upstate:

Chick-Fil-A

Gigi’s Home-Baked Goods

Gigi’s is offering $2 off pans of rolls and brownies for Teacher Appreciation Week, Tuesday - Thursday. Friday will be $2 off pans of rolls and brownies for all our teachers.

Blue Stone Spa in Easley

Teachers will receive a 60-minute massage for a discounted rate of $50.

Good to Go GVL

The grab-and-go market is selling customizable teacher appreciation gift buckets for $44.99

