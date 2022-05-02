Teacher Appreciation Week 2022: Discounts, freebies, more
Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2- 6
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s that time to celebrate and honor the educators who’ve dedicated their time to teaching the future generation.
Here is a list of some discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week here in the Upstate:
Chick-Fil-A
- Cherrydale Point Tuesday, May 3, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Enjoy a free chicken sandwich or an 8-count nugget.
- Taylors Tuesday, May 3 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Enjoy one of these items for free: a chicken biscuit or 4-count mini during breakfast or a chicken sandwich or 8-count chicken nuggets after 10:30 a.m.
- Travelers Rest Tuesday, May 3, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Enjoy a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich or an 8-count nugget.
- Gigi’s is offering $2 off pans of rolls and brownies for Teacher Appreciation Week, Tuesday - Thursday. Friday will be $2 off pans of rolls and brownies for all our teachers.
- Teachers will receive a 60-minute massage for a discounted rate of $50.
- The grab-and-go market is selling customizable teacher appreciation gift buckets for $44.99
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.