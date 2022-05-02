Waiver filed to have Upstate school shooting suspect tried as adult
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 13th Solicitor’s Office confirmed that they filed a waiver to have the 12-year-old suspect from the Tanglewood Middle School shooting tried as an adult.
According to the Solicitor’s Office, a family court judge will decide whether the waiver will be approved. A hearing date has not been set yet.
The suspect is accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Jamari Jackson on March 31.
So far, no other details have been released about the 12-year-old suspect. We will update this story as it develops.
