Waiver filed to have Upstate school shooting suspect tried as adult

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 13th Solicitor’s Office confirmed that they filed a waiver to have the 12-year-old suspect from the Tanglewood Middle School shooting tried as an adult.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, a family court judge will decide whether the waiver will be approved. A hearing date has not been set yet.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Jamari Jackson on March 31.

So far, no other details have been released about the 12-year-old suspect. We will update this story as it develops.

