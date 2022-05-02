Advertisement

Waiver filed to have Upstate school shooting suspect tried as adult

School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.(Fox Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 13th Solicitor’s Office confirmed that they filed a waiver to have the 12-year-old suspect from the Tanglewood Middle School shooting tried as an adult.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, a family court judge will decide whether the waiver will be approved. A hearing date has not been set yet.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Jamari Jackson on March 31.

PREVIOUSLY: ‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement 

So far, no other details have been released about the 12-year-old suspect. We will update this story as it develops.

