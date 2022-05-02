Advertisement

WNC Nature Center needs help naming their new rattlesnake

WNC Nature Center rattlesnake
WNC Nature Center rattlesnake(WNC Nature Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Until May 31, you can vote to help the WNC Nature Center name their new rattlesnake.

The center said voters can choose their favorite name between Mica, Nickel and Roan!

To learn the reason behind each name and vote for your favorite, you can visit their website at www.surveymonkey.com/r/rattlesnake.

If you really like a name, you can donate to the Nature Center at the gift shop or online at Donate - WNC Nature Center (Make sure to write the name you’re voting for in the Gift Note section). Each dollar donated counts as one extra vote.

The center said they’ll announce the rattlesnake’s new name in July.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Walter Sidney Mitchell
NC man sentenced to life in prison following 2018 murder
Montrarious Bailey and Zikevious Rice
Police arrest two men for several shots fired in Laurens Sunday night
Death investigation underway after man found dead from gunshot wound
Death investigation underway after man found dead from gunshot wound
Damien Scott Belmonte
Police arrest man who broke into tennis center, barricaded himself inside