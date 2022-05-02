WNC Nature Center needs help naming their new rattlesnake

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Until May 31, you can vote to help the WNC Nature Center name their new rattlesnake.

The center said voters can choose their favorite name between Mica, Nickel and Roan!

To learn the reason behind each name and vote for your favorite, you can visit their website at www.surveymonkey.com/r/rattlesnake.

If you really like a name, you can donate to the Nature Center at the gift shop or online at Donate - WNC Nature Center (Make sure to write the name you’re voting for in the Gift Note section). Each dollar donated counts as one extra vote.

The center said they’ll announce the rattlesnake’s new name in July.

