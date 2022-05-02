Woman hospitalized from crash dies one day later, coroner sayd

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman involved in a crash in Duncan died in the hospital a day later.

Bethany Ann Spearman, 27, was taken to the hospital for treatment following a car crash involving two cars on April 30 at 10:25 a.m., according to the coroner. The crash happened along Gap Creek Road.

We’re told Spearman was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

The coroner’s office said a forensic examination and toxicology testing will be performed on Monday.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert issued for ‘child abduction’ of NC teen

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.