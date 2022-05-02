Advertisement

Woman hospitalized from crash dies one day later, coroner sayd

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman involved in a crash in Duncan died in the hospital a day later.

Bethany Ann Spearman, 27, was taken to the hospital for treatment following a car crash involving two cars on April 30 at 10:25 a.m., according to the coroner. The crash happened along Gap Creek Road.

We’re told Spearman was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

The coroner’s office said a forensic examination and toxicology testing will be performed on Monday.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert issued for ‘child abduction’ of NC teen

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coroner investigating death of man ‘gunned down’ in Gaffney
Coroner investigating death of man ‘gunned down’ in Gaffney
Greenville Mayor Know White is expected to speak at the Poinsett Club at noon.
Mayor giving ‘State of the City’ address today
Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza
AMBER Alert issued for ‘child abduction’ of NC teen
Greenville Mayor Know White is expected to speak at the Poinsett Club at noon.
Greenville mayor giving 'State of the City' address today