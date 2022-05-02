Young Entrepreneurs Market gives kids chance to start own business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The next generation of entrepreneurs are getting a head start in the Upstate.

The Young Entrepreneurs Market let dozens of future business leaders create and sell their own products to the community.

At The Community Tap in Greenville, creativity and hard work is key on this day.

“Give these children the ability to be like you know what I made something and somebody wanted it and it was special for me to make that,” explained Event Coordinator Kimmie Hale

The pub holds a young entrepreneur market where kids create a business, figure out cost of goods, make the products, and then sell them.

It was an idea they put into action 5 years ago, after seeing something similar at a different location.

“We can believe in ourselves more to buy things and even children can sell things not just adults which is really fun,” said 12-year-old Charlie.

Everything from homemade jewelry, to artwork, food, and more can be found at the market.

“It just gives us some experience already to kind of prepare us for the future and somethings that we might see when we’re older and kind of get us ready for that next step,” said 12-year-old Ava.

“Just to see the love and support from our customers and from our friends and from our staff. We end up spending a bunch of money,” explained The Community Tap Owner Anna Okupinski.

And the kids definitely brought in some big bucks, but the goal of the event isn’t just that.

Rather to inspire and give kids the knowledge they can use in the future.

“There’s a ton of things in your local community that you can do and if there isn’t, then start something in your backyard or a lemonade stand or get some friends together,” said 12-year-old Andi.

Some of the kids I spoke to say they’re going to be donating some of their profits to people in need in Ukraine.

The Community Tap usually hosts these events twice a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

They tell me applications for their next market will be out in the coming months and can be found on their social media pages.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.