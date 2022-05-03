Deputies looking for missing woman last seen leaving home with boyfriend

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 20-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, April 28.

Autumn Leona Terry, who goes by the nickname “Mousie”, was last seen leaving her home on Mercy Lane in Marion with her boyfriend, Dalton Wayne Clontz, according to deputies. They were in a silver 2005 Acura LT with a tag reading: JFV-7286.

Autumn is described as five foot tall and weighs 115 pounds with long blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Van Williams 828-652-2237 or McDowell Communications at 828-652-4000.

MORE NEWS: Greenville County Council to vote on major investment that could create 600 new jobs

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.