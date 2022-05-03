Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in April

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 32-year-old Sally Louise Skaggs, a woman who went missing on April 26.

Deputies said Skaggs was last seen on Wade Hampton Boulevard. She was wearing an orange top and blue jeans.

Deputies described Skaggs as 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 110 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Skaggs is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Anyone who sees Skaggs should call 911 immediately.

