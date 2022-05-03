Firefighters respond to fire at abandoned Upstate hotel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gantt District Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Augusta Road on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Mark Holbrook said crews arrived at the scene at around 1:51 p.m. to find heavy fire and smoke in the office area. Luckily, he said the fire was mostly confined to that smaller section of the building.

According to Holbrook, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating since the building was unoccupied. The building was known as the Economy Inn before it was shut down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will update this story as more information is released.

