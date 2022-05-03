Greenville County Council to vote on major investment that could create 600 new jobs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday night, Greenville County Council is expected to vote on a tax break for a development that could bring 600 jobs to the community.

The project is called “Project Hands”, according to the council’s agenda. The company behind the project remains unknown to the general public.

We’re told the project will involve an investment of $95 million in the county and the expected creation of approximately 600 new, full-time jobs. The company has five years to achieve the investment.

The deal is a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement, meaning the company will pay the county a fee instead of the property tax it would pay on the development.

The ordinance says the Project will be placed in a joint county industrial and business park so that the Project will receive the benefits of the Multi-County Park Act.

If approved Tuesday night, the project would need to win one more vote to earn final approval.

