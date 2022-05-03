National school crisis expert to visit Tanglewood Middle School, district says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An expert from the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement will visit Tanglewood Middle School Tuesday evening in regards to the shooting and death of a student, according to Greenville County Schools.

The district said Dr. David Schonfield will arrive at 6 p.m. Tuesday to meet with parents and guardians to share information on how to support children following a school-related crisis.

We’re told Dr. Schonfield has over 30 years of experience supporting families and schools following events such as Sandy Hook Elementary and Townville Elementary.

While at Tanglewood, the doctor will outline some of the common reactions that children have following a crisis and some productive ways to support children as they experience a range of reactions.

For parents who are not able to attend the meeting in person, you can access the information virtually.

For further information on Dr. Schonfeld or the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement, click here.

MORE NEWS: Waiver filed to have Upstate school shooting suspect tried as adult

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.