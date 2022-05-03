Officers investigate shots fired near Upstate bank

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated a shooting near Zora Street on Monday night.

Officers said they responded to Wells Fargo after gunshots were reported. According to officers, they discovered that someone had fired into a victim’s car while they were stopped at the bank.

Thankfully, nobody was injured during this incident.

Officers are continuing to investigate this situation. We will update this story as officials release new information.

