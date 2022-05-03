Advertisement

Passenger dies after car falls 10 feet down embankment on Blue Ridge Parkway

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTEBELLO, V.A. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a car driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway went down an embankment over the weekend, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said at approximately 7:05 p.m. on April 30, National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a crash near milepost 1 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Upon arrival, officials found a passenger in the car, Brayan Antonio Garcia Navias, 23, of Waynesboro, Virginia was dead.

We’re told the investigation indicated the car was heading northbound when it left the roadway in a curve and went approximately 10 feet down an embankment before hitting a large tree on the passenger side door, causing the car to flip several times before landing on the passenger side. The driver of the car was taken to the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing to determine if there are any contributing factors.

