Pickens County to vote on Sunday alcohol sales in November

PICKENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the last counties in South Carolina that doesn’t allow Sunday alcohol sales will soon leave the decision up to the voters.

On Monday, Pickens County Council approved an ordinance to put two referendums on the general election ballot regarding Sunday alcohol sales in the entire county.

It is allowed in four cities within the county according to the SC Department of Revenue, Central, Clemson, Easley, and Pickens, but businesses in towns like Liberty say it would be a positive for it to be approved everywhere.

“You can drive 10 minutes up the road and get it on Sunday’s and we can’t even open on Sunday’s, that’s our business,” said Diane Campbell, who works at Liberty Food Store.

At Liberty Food Store the store is closed on Sunday’s because they can’t sell beer or wine.

Just down the road at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant the food is still served, but the alcohol is not on that day.

“Some people when they come here and when they know we do not sell alcohol, they leave. They don’t eat here,” said Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant Owner Maria Zambrano.

But that could soon change.

After a 4 to 1 vote by Pickens County Council, two referendums will be on the November ballot for voters in Pickens County.

Pickens County Council ordinance (Pickens County Council Clerk)

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant already serves alcohol on Sunday’s at their Central, SC location, but if the referendum passes they say they plan to do the same at their Liberty, SC restaurant.

Liberty Food Store says being able to sell beer and wine would allow them to stay open on Sunday’s, and allow their employees to work more hours.

“That’s going to be more money for us, more business for Liberty,” said Campbell.

“I’m happy if they allow us to serve alcohol on Sunday’s because it’s another opportunity to bring more clients and more people to the town,” added Zambrano.

