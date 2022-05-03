SCAG: Two men charged in connection to sexual exploitation of minors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two men from Greenville were recently taken into custody on child sexual abuse material charges.

Wilson said the investigations were led by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. He added that the two investigations were unrelated.

36-year-old Christopher Taylor was taken into custody on March 30 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

22-year-old Caleb Dowden was taken into custody on April 27 and charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Wilson, investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Dowden. Investigators said Taylor and Dowden both distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

