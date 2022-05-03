Summer-like Warmth Continues, More Storm Chances

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An approaching cold front may manage to push a few more showers or thunderstorms our way overnight, but we’ll generally continue with partly cloudy skies. Lows will remain mild and muggy in the 60s for the most part. Some parts of the mountains may drop into the upper 50s.

Yet another repeat performance on Wednesday! Sun and clouds with the possibility for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms as highs hit the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s in the upstate!

On Thursday it looks like we get a break with dry weather and more June-like warmth, with highs in the 80s.

We’ll remain unseasonably warm through Friday as our chance for hit-or-miss storms culminates in more widespread story weather to end the work week. Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day, as the storms will present a greater chance that outdoor events will be disrupted. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

Some isolated storms may linger into Saturday, but our weather looks sunny and comfortable just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday! Highs will scale back to the 70s over the weekend, making for generally more pleasant conditions.

