Suspect charged after stabbing victim multiple times

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers charged one person after a woman was stabbed multiple times on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at around 3:00 p.m. to meet with the victim. The medical staff at the hospital told officers that the victim appeared to have been stabbed multiple times. They added that she had injuries to her head, forearm, hand and shoulder.

Thankfully, the victim was alert and able to talk to officers. She identified the suspect as Shayana Truitt. According to the victim, The incident began when Truitt sent her a video message on Facebook antagonizing her, and telling her to “come to the hood and pull up.” The victim said she went to a field near S. Center Street with her friend to meet Truitt. However, once she got out of her car, she saw that Truitt had two knives in her hands.

According to the victim, she tried to get away, but Truitt was able to catch up and attack her. Eventually, she said she was able to get away and get back into the car she arrived in.

Officers then went to the field where the incident occurred to investigate.

Following their investigation, Shayana Truitt was charged with Attempted Murder.

