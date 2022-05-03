Advertisement

Upstate mom continues to share heartbreaking life lesson after son killed in DUI crash seven years ago

By Jarvis Robertson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One mom is taking the heartbreaking pain of losing her son in a drunk driving crash to warn other teens of its dangers.

Mary Parks says her son was killed in April 2015 after the car her son, Brandon Stites, was in was driven by his friend, who was drunk. According to her, that friend was convicted and spent time in prison but has since been released.

He was a senior at Woodruff High School and member of the football team

The pain and emptiness caused by the crash has now turned into a purpose she hopes will “change the lives of a lot of teens and adults with the way he passed away.”

Parks has gone to multiple schools to spread the awareness.

“I try to take the tragedy that our family has endured and turn it into something that is positive to where another student, basically, would not make the same bad decision,” according to Parks.

