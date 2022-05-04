Advertisement

Coroner identifies Inman homicide victim, police investigating

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Thomas Gore
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Inman police and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man on Wednesday night that has been ruled a homicide.

According to a release from the coroner, the victim was identified as James Albert Williams of Inman.

Williams was pronounced dead Wednesday night after he was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.

The coroner says that the investigation is currently pending a forensic examination and toxicology results.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Former Oconee County school bus driver arrested on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Windell Sutton Powell, Jr
Former Oconee County school bus driver arrested on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges
Stolen ambulance in Greer
Police investigating after stolen ambulance crashes in Greer
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building...
FDA sends warning letter to NC business for unsafe Delta-8 THC products
Deputies: Suspect fled from troopers near Greenwood High