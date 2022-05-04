Coroner identifies Inman homicide victim, police investigating

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Inman police and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man on Wednesday night that has been ruled a homicide.

According to a release from the coroner, the victim was identified as James Albert Williams of Inman.

Williams was pronounced dead Wednesday night after he was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.

The coroner says that the investigation is currently pending a forensic examination and toxicology results.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Former Oconee County school bus driver arrested on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.