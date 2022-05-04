Advertisement

Deputies looking for owner of dog found abandoned inside a crate

Dog found in Laurens County
Dog found in Laurens County(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a dog was found inside a crate near Downs Street on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this dog’s owner is asked to call Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523 or their office at 864-984-4967. People can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 864-68-CRIME or using the form at https://www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips.

Dog found in Laurens County (2)
Dog found in Laurens County (2)(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

