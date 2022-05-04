Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Anderson County

Anthony Williams.
Anthony Williams.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing endangered man, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Anthony Louis Williams who was last seen on May 3 at around 2 p.m. Overlook Drive in the Belton area.

According to deputies, he suffers from schizophrenia as well as pancreatic cancer and is without his medication. They say he is five feet eight inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants with a black shirt.

If anyone has information about his location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Assets belonging to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh were recently sold with the...
Murdaugh’s assets sold off, including island and share of hunting club
Violins of Hope
‘It’s another way of telling the story:’ Violins Of Hope visit Upstate
Violins of Hope
Violins of Hope
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
SC Grand Jury indicts Russell Laffitte, new charges for Cory Fleming, Alex Murdaugh