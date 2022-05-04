Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Anderson County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing endangered man, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Anthony Louis Williams who was last seen on May 3 at around 2 p.m. Overlook Drive in the Belton area.

According to deputies, he suffers from schizophrenia as well as pancreatic cancer and is without his medication. They say he is five feet eight inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants with a black shirt.

If anyone has information about his location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405.

