Deputies: Suspect fled from troopers near Greenwood High

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said there was a law enforcement presence at Greenwood High after a suspect fled a traffic stop on foot near the school.

Deputies said troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol were conducting a traffic stop when a suspect fled on foot Wednesday morning.

We’re told the school resource officer assigned to the school saw the suspect running toward the school and was able to assist in taking the suspect into custody. During his arrest, officials were able to see the man was concealing something in his clothing which led to a larger officer response due to the proximity of the school. No weapons were found but officials found drugs.

Deputies said Greenwood High is secure and there is no threat.

