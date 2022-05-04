Driver dies after hitting another car head-on along Hwy 24, troopers say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver passed away early Wednesday morning after hitting another car head-on.

At 1:28 a.m., a woman in an SUV was heading west on Highway 24 when a driver in a smaller truck heading east on Highway 24 crossed over the center of the line and hit the woman head-on, according to troopers.

We’re told the woman was taken to Prisma Health Greenville with injuries and the driver of the truck died at the scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver of the truck.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

