FDA sends warning letter to NC business for unsafe Delta-8 THC products

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building...
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain. The agency on Monday, July 22, 2019, said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning letter to a business in Hendersonville after noticing products containing Delta-8 THC were being sold.

The FDA’s letter to Kingdom Harvest, located at 212 South Church Street, said the businesses social media accounts direct consumers to the business’ website to purchase products.

The FDA said the following items available for purchase on its website are “unapproved new drugs sold in violation of sections 505(a) and 301(d) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act”:

  • D8 sublingual oil
  • Delta 8 Disposable Vape Cartridge
  • Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • CBD Vape
  • Blood Sugar Support
  • CBD Gummies
  • Stella’s Baby Care Diaper Cream
  • Pain Relieving CBD Cream
  • Pain Relieving Cream
  • CBD & Menthol Pain Freeze Roll-On
  • Immune Boost Water Soluble Mix
  • Broad-Spectrum THC Free Organic Honey
  • CBD Fair-Trade Coffee
  • CBD Infused Organic Tea
  • Delta 8 Chewing Gum
  • Delta 8 Gummies
  • Delta 8 Peanut Brittle
  • Delta 8 Syrup

Through further investigation, the FDA determined the following items contain as “unsafe food additive”:

  • Ranch & Livestock Natural Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • Canine Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • Feline Chicken Flavor Zero THC Hemp Extract
  • Pet Essentials Joint Support Tablets
  • CBD Infused Pet Shampoo
  • CBD Infused Pet Paw Balm

