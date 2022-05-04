FDA sends warning letter to NC business for unsafe Delta-8 THC products

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning letter to a business in Hendersonville after noticing products containing Delta-8 THC were being sold.

The FDA’s letter to Kingdom Harvest, located at 212 South Church Street, said the businesses social media accounts direct consumers to the business’ website to purchase products.

The FDA said the following items available for purchase on its website are “unapproved new drugs sold in violation of sections 505(a) and 301(d) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act”:

D8 sublingual oil

Delta 8 Disposable Vape Cartridge

Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract

CBD Vape

Blood Sugar Support

CBD Gummies

Stella’s Baby Care Diaper Cream

Pain Relieving CBD Cream

Pain Relieving Cream

CBD & Menthol Pain Freeze Roll-On

Immune Boost Water Soluble Mix

Broad-Spectrum THC Free Organic Honey

CBD Fair-Trade Coffee

CBD Infused Organic Tea

Delta 8 Chewing Gum

Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 8 Peanut Brittle

Delta 8 Syrup

Through further investigation, the FDA determined the following items contain as “unsafe food additive”:

Ranch & Livestock Natural Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract

Canine Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract

Feline Chicken Flavor Zero THC Hemp Extract

Pet Essentials Joint Support Tablets

CBD Infused Pet Shampoo

CBD Infused Pet Paw Balm

