First responders work to tackle mental health challenges

GREENVILLE S.C.- Whether a first responder rides in an ambulance, cruiser, or fire truck, they’ve responded to calls they’ll never forget.

One program, South Carolina Assistance and Support team, aka SC Fast, said many times first responders don’t take that trauma off with their gear. That’s where this program steps in to help their own overcome mental struggles. Patti Graham serves as the director, as she’s walked in their shoes as a firefighter.

“To you know there are people walking with you during the most horrific time that you’ve ever been through, I can’t say enough about that,” Graham said.

Greg Farley, Parker District Fire Chief, said he’s known Graham for several years and credits her character with her helping first responders.

“I got to Parker Fire District in 2019, and three months later, I had a firefighter commit suicide,” Farley said. “She helped us get through that process, and after the dust settled, Patti and her team were still there.”

SC-Fast is not a group of psychologists but first responders who know what it’s like to carry the weight of more than turnout gear.

“Just understanding it’s okay to not be okay, with the things you see, hear, smell, touch, we have to know it’s OK that we’re not okay. It’s not OK to stay there, but we have to do the hard work, and it is hard work to heal,” Graham said.

Chief Farley said the focus on first responder’s mental health has progressed leaps and bounds over the years because of Graham and the team’s effort.

“It’s gone from an idea to formal education, training, counseling and who knows how many people she’s helped,” Farley said

Graham grew up in the fire station with her father serving as a volunteer firefighter for 42 years. Unfortunately, he died in the line of duty in 2008.

“For at least three months, I walked around every day like someone kept kicking me in the gut,” Graham said.

It’s the same feeling she got when her firefighter son Matthew was diagnosed with PTSD.

“He needed help and didn’t get the help he needed and ended up dying by suicide,” Graham said

Graham is using her own personal experiences to connect and walk alongside first responders facing similar paths.

“Chief Mathes called me and said can you come up, we’ve had a family member of a firefighter pass away,” Graham said. “And I said ‘of course,’ and that’s where it all started.”

A walking testament showing no matter how hot the fire gets, SC FAST will walk through it with you.

“We can’t fix it, our magic ones haven’t come in yet, but the fact that people allow us to walk through the hard times with them is huge,” Graham said.

If you would like to bring SC FAST to a department or a fire station, you can visit https://scfast.org/

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.