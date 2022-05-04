Former Oconee County school bus driver arrested on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a former Oconee County Schools employee on Wednesday and charged him with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree solicitation of a minor and two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an investigation began Wednesday when one of the victim’s family members contacted a deputy about text messages between the suspect and victim that indicated a sexual relationship.

Deputies determined that the suspect, Windell Sutton Powell Jr., sexually assaulted the teenage victim during a period between November of 2021 and May of 2022.

The School District of Oconee County released a statement on Sutton’s arrest.

“We are aware of the horrendous allegations against a former bus driver. The district is cooperating fully with law enforcement. However, since this is an active law enforcement investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

