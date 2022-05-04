GCS leaders and north Greenville County community weigh idea of a new high school in Slater-Marietta area

MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For community members like Gina Norris Hinton, a new high school in the Slater-Marietta area is all about the future.

“It’s all about the population growth,” she told FOX Carolina. “We have a hundred houses being built on my road that I live on.”

Hinton is the president of the Slater-Marietta Community Association, and says their body has only just begun their 10 year plan. They believe they’re already seeing that need.

“We feel like education is important and we need to go ahead and start planning for that future,” she said.

The idea of a high school in Slater-Marietta is something that’s been tossed around even since the last graduating class left in the 1970s. The school district shut that high school down, and converted part of it into Slater-Marietta elementary, which is all that’s left.

“A lot of people might think it’s a nostalgia thing, but that’s not it at all. It’s a real need,” said community member Bob Cashion.

Cashion has been speaking to officials about the need for a new high school in his area for decades. He says he remembers just how vital having it in his neighborhood was when he graduated in 1968.

“It was really the hub of the community,” Cashion said. “I mean all major activities seemed to center around the school.”

Beyond that though, he says students are being affected negatively.

In some cases, he and Hinton both say kids living near the North Carolina state line are riding busses for long stretches down to the Travelers Rest High School every day.

“It has an impact on the sense of the community, but has a real impact on the learning of those students,” Cashion said.

“If it was your child, would you want them riding the bus 2 hours every day to get an education? I don’t think any parent would,” Hinton added.

The school board says they’re not convinced yet though.

“The numbers that I’ve looked at do not show a need at this time,” said GCS Board of Trustees Chairman Roger Meek, when we asked him if they’d consider building a new high school in the Slater-Marietta area. “We’ve still got capacity at Traveler’s Rest High School,” he went on.

Meek says--they don’t believe the same growth that community members think is coming to the area is actually going to happen. Therefore, they don’t believe a new school is needed.

The school district also gave us a statement, reading:

“Our planning and demographics department annually reviews population, growth and projected developments, and revises our long-range facilities plan accordingly. For the administration to make a recommendation for a new school, we have to have facts, data and projections that indicate a school needs to be considered. A multitude of factors enter into that: population, anticipated growth and at what point a new school becomes feasible. A high school must reflect a broad range of course offerings. The smaller the school, the more difficult it becomes. None of this is an answer to building a new Slater-Marietta high school. It’s an answer to how you go about this. The Board of Trustees asked us to look at the projected growth of that area, so as we prepare our next long-range plan, we will look specifically at that.”

Parents in the area say they’d also love to see some research done into this, adding that another stat the district should look at is the dropout rate in Slater-Marietta.

The next time this issue is likely to come back up is at a Greenville County planning commission meeting in just under 90 days. At the their last meeting just 2 weeks ago, county planners voted to postpone a resolution that would formally ask the GCS Board of Trustees to look into the feasibility of putting a new high school in the Slater-Marietta area. The resolution was proposed by councilman Joe Dill, who represents the Slater-Marietta area, along with much of northern Greenville County.

