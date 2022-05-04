Advertisement

Medical marijuana bill tabled at Statehouse

The SC medical marijuana bill was tabled Wednesday evening.
The SC medical marijuana bill was tabled Wednesday evening.(WIS News 10, Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina medical marijuana bill was halted at the Statehouse Wednesday evening.

A ruling from House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope said the Senate bill was a revenue-generating bill, which must originate in the House. An appeal was tabled after a 59-55 vote in the house.

