Advertisement

NC state employees to receive extra day of paid leave if they receive COVID-19 booster

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Gray Television)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order stating that any NC state employee who has received the COVID-19 booster will be eligible for an additional day of paid leave.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to structure fire in Marion Fire Department.
Marion FD: Crews responding to at least 2 structure fires
Assets belonging to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh were recently sold with the...
Murdaugh’s assets sold off, including island and share of hunting club
Violins of Hope
‘It’s another way of telling the story:’ Violins Of Hope visit Upstate
Anthony Williams.
Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Anderson County