NC state employees to receive extra day of paid leave if they receive COVID-19 booster
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order stating that any NC state employee who has received the COVID-19 booster will be eligible for an additional day of paid leave.
Staying up-to-date on shots and getting boosters will help keep our state employees and communities safe. Today, Gov. Cooper signed an Executive Order that rewards eligible state employees who get their COVID-19 booster shot with a day of vacation leave.https://t.co/m8S1c9TEUW pic.twitter.com/FKameOxXTW— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 4, 2022
