Pandemic-era Spirit Spreads Growth in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At a time when COVID forced proprietors across the country to close their doors, it inspired some in Greer to find new ways to grow.

“We were very nervous because our entire business runs on people gathering together,” Sharon Murray, co-owner of The Spinning Jenny, told FOX Carolina News.

The Spinning Jenny, an event venue, opened in 2016 on Cannon Street.

Murray and her sister and co-owner, Sarah Betancourt, focused on finding ways to keep the revenue coming in. They temporarily turned their venue into an e-learning center, started hosting more outdoor market and music events and built a patio to provide more outside seating.

“It’s exciting to see the future and what’s going to happen on our street,” Betancourt said.

Sharon Self, with Greer Economic Development Corporation, said since early 2020, 21 new businesses have opened in downtown Greer, while four others - including The Spinning Jenny - expanded their facility.

Namaste Fitness Studio, which opened on Cannon Street in 2017, built a new wing during the pandemic.

“Most businesses were supposed to close during the pandemic and when we got that news, my husband wrote a letter to the governor’s office asking for an exemption,” Tiffany Price, owner of the studio, told FOX Carolina News. “Due to what we do with health, wellness and building immunities, they deemed us essential.”

Price said to continue yoga classes, she built a larger studio to accommodate social distancing.

“It was a little scary putting a big expansion on in the midst of other businesses closing,” Price said. “We decided to take a leap of faith and do it.”

Price had also renovated the buildings on the same block that now house three other new businesses that opened during the pandemic.

Heidi Henry and her daughter, Maria Henry, had embarked on a health journey during the pandemic. As clients of Namaste, they learned through Price about the available space where they could open a new restaurant. Harvest Kitchen features grain and salad bowls with freshly prepared ingredients made without any preservatives or additives.

One storefront over, Sheila Vickery relocated her salon and opened a clothing store called “Yeah, That Boutique” in one of the spaces. She and her daughter, Sophia Kennedy, run the business.

Next door to them, Betsy Exton, who owns Pure on Main, a wellness spa and center in downtown Greenville, opened another operation. The grand opening for Pure Wellness Spa happened at the end of 2020.

“There’s a lot of courageous women on this street,” Exton said.

