Police investigating after stolen ambulance crashes in Greer

Stolen ambulance in Greer
Stolen ambulance in Greer(Greer Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are responding after a suspect stole an ambulance and crashed Wednesday afternoon.

We’re told the Greenville County ambulance had been stolen during a call for service on Tryon Street by the person being treated. Shortly after, the ambulance crashed into a telephone pole on South Suber Road near Clement Road.

Police said this is just the beginning of the investigation and more information will be released.

