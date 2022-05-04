Police investigating after stolen ambulance crashes in Greer
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are responding after a suspect stole an ambulance and crashed Wednesday afternoon.
We’re told the Greenville County ambulance had been stolen during a call for service on Tryon Street by the person being treated. Shortly after, the ambulance crashed into a telephone pole on South Suber Road near Clement Road.
Police said this is just the beginning of the investigation and more information will be released.
