Strong storms are possible Friday

Storms are likely late week, ahead of clearing for the weekend
Storms are likely late week, ahead of clearing for the weekend(Fox Carolina)
By Kendra Kent
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temps continue to stay above normal in the 80s through the end of the week. A First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Friday as a front moves in to bring scattered showers and storms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 55-61 range. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and a low storm chance. Highs will warm to the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be an active weather day as a front pushes in to bring scattered showers and a few strong t-storms late afternoon. The best chance for rain comes 2-8PM, then conditions should settle down for the late evening and overnight. A few showers could linger on Saturday, but otherwise expect clearing for Mother’s Day weekend.

