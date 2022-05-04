Strong storms are possible Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temps continue to stay above normal in the 80s through the end of the week. A First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Friday as a front moves in to bring scattered showers and storms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 55-61 range. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and a low storm chance. Highs will warm to the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be an active weather day as a front pushes in to bring scattered showers and a few strong t-storms late afternoon. The best chance for rain comes 2-8PM, then conditions should settle down for the late evening and overnight. A few showers could linger on Saturday, but otherwise expect clearing for Mother’s Day weekend.

