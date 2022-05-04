Father leads deputies on chase with 4-year-old in front seat, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A father has been charged after leading deputies on a chase with his 4-year-old daughter in the car, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told two deputies initiated a traffic stop near West Henry Street and Forest Street on a Honda Accord with a tag displayed on it coming back on another vehicle. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated with speeds reaching only 40-45 miles per hour and little to no traffic. Deputies said during the pursuit, the driver obeyed most traffic signals but failed to stop.

The driver eventually gave up at Hwy 221 and East Blackstock Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When the driver came to a stop, he was called out of the car and taken into custody.

Deputies said the car was visually cleared for any threats, however, during the clearing, a 4-year-old little girl was found sitting in the front passenger seat terrified. The girl was turned over to the driver’s mother.

The driver of the car was identified as Jarvis Jeffrey. During his arrest, Jeffrey told deputies that he was only test driving the car and that he was buying the car for $1,800. After checking the car in their system, the Sheriff’s Office said the showed as stolen out of Florence, South Carolina.

Jeffrey has been charged with the following:

Failure to stop for blue lights

Driving under suspension, first degree

Possession of stolen vehicles

Child neglect/vehicle

