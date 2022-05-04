Upstate man charged with sex crimes of girls under 11, warrants say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Pickens County man has been arrested for committing criminal sex crimes with his three young girls, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants say between Nov. 1, 2021, and April 1, 2022, Charles Austin McDowell committed sex crimes with three girls under the age of 11 years old.

McDowell has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 years old.

