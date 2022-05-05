9 arrested in drug bust in Greenwood County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested nine people after they found more than seven pounds of meth and other drugs at a compound during a search.

According to deputies, they were conducting a search warrant at 9:15 a.m. when they found the following:

3,547 grams or 7 pounds of meth

242.3 grams of cocaine

11.5 grams of heroin

1,300 fentanyl pill

621 grams of marijuana

large amounts of money

seven guns

2 stolen vehicles

1 stolen trailer

Deputies say they arrested Keith Pope, Trevor Stonell, Amber Shae Hudgens, Kristen Leanne Crowder, Kayla Marie Buckner, Michael Emery, Timothy Rexrode, James Ward and Dennis Cornell.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

