9 arrested in drug bust in Greenwood County

Deputies arrested nine people after a drug bust.(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested nine people after they found more than seven pounds of meth and other drugs at a compound during a search.

According to deputies, they were conducting a search warrant at 9:15 a.m. when they found the following:

  • 3,547 grams or 7 pounds of meth
  • 242.3 grams of cocaine
  • 11.5 grams of heroin
  • 1,300 fentanyl pill
  • 621 grams of marijuana
  • large amounts of money
  • seven guns
  • 2 stolen vehicles
  • 1 stolen trailer

Deputies say they arrested Keith Pope, Trevor Stonell, Amber Shae Hudgens, Kristen Leanne Crowder, Kayla Marie Buckner, Michael Emery, Timothy Rexrode, James Ward and Dennis Cornell.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

