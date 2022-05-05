Car crashes into cemetery in Anderson County following chase

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A chase in Anderson County ended with a car crashing into a cemetery on Shockley Ferry Road.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the chase happened despite the use of a tire deflation device to slow the car down.

They say the chase started after deputies attempted a traffic stop.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the people inside the car were taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle is believed to be the same one connected to multiple break-ins.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

