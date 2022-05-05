Deputies charge NC man accused of strangling woman with medical tubing

NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Nebo accused of strangling a woman with medical tubing has been charged, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 14, deputies said a woman reported she had been assaulted by Michael Robert Whitson, 45, and strangled with medical tubing.

We’re told the woman sustained numerous minor injuries from the assault.

Deputies arrested Whitson on April 22 and charged him with felonious assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

