Deputies looking for NC man missing for nearly a month

Christopher Lee Davis
Christopher Lee Davis(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man that has been missing for almost a month.

Christopher Lee Davis, 42, was last seen near Cochran Cove Road in Old Fort on April 11, according to deputies.

Davis is described as five foot eight and 150-160 pounds with short black/grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, grey tennis shoes, and a brown Carhart jacket.

Anyone that sees Davis or knows where he might be is asked to call 652-4000.

