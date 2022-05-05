Deputies searching for two suspects in homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a homicide investigation case from March.

According to deputies, a man named Jarqueze Williams stopped at the Scotchman convenience store located on Bryant Road early on Saturday, March 12.

Deputies say while he was in the store, two unknown suspects came to the store from Southern Pines Apartments, got into his vehicle and attempted to drive off.

Williams then attempted to stop them, but one of the suspects shot Williams as they fled the scene in his vehicle, according to deputies.

They say the stolen vehicle was recovered abandoned at another location about 15 hours after the incident.

Williams passed away from his injuries on March 25, according to deputies.

If anyone recognizes the two suspects in the photos or has information about this case, contact Inv. Ken Hammett at 864-503-4569 or send him an email at khammett@spartanburgcounty.org. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip on the website of www.spartanburgsc.com.

MORE NEWS: Man dies nearly 2 weeks after Spartanburg Co. shooting

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.