Crews respond to large pile of scrap metal fire at Adam’s Scrap Recycling

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Parker Fire Department said it is responding to a large pile of scrap metal fire on Old Easley Highway at Adam’s Scrap Recycling.

According to the fire department, the call came in at 5:51 p.m. and there are no injuries reported at time.

The department warns people to take precautionary measures and to stay inside if the smoke is an issue for them.

The Duncan Chapel Fire Department is also responding.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

