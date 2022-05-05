First Alert Weather Day Friday - Severe Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A First Alert Weather Day is on the way for Friday, as severe storms will be possible through the afternoon. Skies clear this weekend in time for Mother’s Day.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows will cool into the 60s. Friday will start dry, but expect storms to push in after 12PM from the west. The best chance for heavy rain and strong storms will be 1PM-6PM. Damaging wind and hail will be possible, and we can’t rule out a tornado. So stay weather aware!

Rain tapers off Friday night, but spotty showers are possible into Saturday with off and on clouds. Highs will stay in the 70s. Full sunshine is ahead for Mother’s Day with highs in the 72-76 range! Perfection!

